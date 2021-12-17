Regarding the Nov. 29 front-page story on the rising number of mice found in human houses: Accompanying the text were two photographs depicting captivity and release of a live mouse.
Live capture and relocation of most small animals is always stressful to them and often results in death by starvation. They are forced to re-establish a new territory and food source in an unfamiliar place, where competition from the existing community of animals in that new location often makes survival very difficult, if not impossible.
Meade Cadot is correct — prevention is the best way to avoid mice in the house. However, anybody that has lived in any house anywhere is likely to have had mice there as well. Even the most well buttoned-up house will prove vulnerable. Food is a great motivator, eh?
Speaking of food, the article also mentions the use of bait stations. Does this mean poisoned food? If so, it is not a good idea to use any poison to try to control anything. The poison ends up in the food chain, and humans are usually at the top of that.
TED LENK
Nelson
