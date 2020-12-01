The Nov. 3 edition of The Sentinel ran two front-page stories, one on skyrocketing real estate prices largely driven by out-of-state buyers of second homes in the wake of COVID-19, the other reporting on a Keene Zoning Board meeting at which Monadnock Peer Support’s bid to relocate to the former Woodward Home property was denied.
Opponents’ claims that property values would decline were sustained by the board. Questions: In what way are these articles related? If the Woodward was again proposed as a nursing home, would any opposition have been raised? Can our freedoms and our wealth extend to responsibilities and sacrifices — how do we square our property values with moral/religious ones?
Do any of the following statements apply?
“The highest form of wisdom is kindness.” — the Talmud
“For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?” — Mark 8:36
“The most sublime act is to set another before you.” — William Blake
“Are there no prisons?” — Scrooge
One need only to have witnessed the last election cycle to realize a mental health crisis is upon us. Monadnock Peer Support provides a relatively affordable local service for those in need. While we all rightfully tend to protect our own interests, I hope our community can broaden those concerns and resolve this issue.
ANDREW SHURMAN
17 Walnut St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.