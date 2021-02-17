The House Judiciary Committee should vote to oppose the package of anti-reproductive health care bills before them. In the middle of this pandemic, some state lawmakers are pushing cruel bills that target patients and doctors faced with complicated pregnancies and put patient safety at risk.
With so many people struggling during this public health crisis, the worst thing that New Hampshire lawmakers could do is make reproductive health care more difficult to access — yet, that’s exactly what some are trying to do. These bills would criminalize abortion later in pregnancy, deny Granite Staters’ insurance from covering abortion care, and repeal our state’s patient safety zone law.
Bills like these politicize complex personal medical situations at the expense of both truth and compassion. These bills are being pushed by the same people who are trying to ban abortion entirely. Abortion bans disproportionately harm those who already face the greatest barriers to care, including people with low incomes, people of color, women, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities and people in rural communities.
Granite Staters must have the freedom and privacy to make decisions about their pregnancy in consultation with their doctor. A patient’s health — not a politician’s beliefs — should drive important medical decisions.
We urge the House Judiciary Committee to oppose this package of anti-reproductive health care legislation and instead prioritize our health during this pandemic.
ANNIE FAULKNER
Keene
JUDY PUTNAM
Keene
