When I was a boy, there were cigarette machines in the lobbies of businesses and an 8-year-old boy could deposit a quarter and get a pack of Marlboro or Camels or Pall Mall. Some of them even gave a pack of matches.
Smoking was everywhere. Then the discovery of cancer and smoking, and today, cigarettes are locked up. As the negative effects of smoking were realized, they became more regulated.
In 1787, when the Second Amendment was written, there was no such thing as a public shooting. Today it is common for a shooter to open fire on innocent people in public. Yet the regulations on firearms is unchanged.
So if, in the circumstance of cigarettes, negative consequences bring greater regulation, why is it true that for guns, negative consequences brings no regulation?
The lethality of smoking takes 20 or 30 years, the lethality of guns takes the blink of an eye.
JACK COEY
Keene
