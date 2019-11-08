An article appeared in The Sentinel on Oct. 19, titled “Savvy Senior: Getting around when you no longer drive.”
Savvy Senior is a media/information service devoted to baby boomers and senior citizens, and the families who support them. It offers unbiased information through a variety of media outlets including a syndicated column. The Keene Sentinel is a subscriber. While the article gave great advice, it was very general in nature and forced the reader to do a lot of further research for local services. Let me help.
Here in the Monadnock Region, community transportation options exist. They provide rides to individuals who no longer drive or don’t own a car to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other destinations, some long distance. By getting rides, people are able to remain independent and stay in their own homes. Stress is decreased by not having to rely on family and friends and health improves by making necessary medical appointments.
Volunteer driver programs include: Community Volunteer Transportation Co. (CVTC: 821-0569), serving residents in all 34 area towns; Cheshire Village at Home (903-9680), serving its members only; the Keene Senior Center (352-5037), offering rides to the center on Saturdays from towns outside of Keene; and Volunteers Enabling Transportation (VET: 499-8956), serving residents just in Cheshire County.
Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS: 352-8494) runs City Express, a public bus with several routes in Keene; the Friendly Bus for residents at least 60 years old living and traveling within Keene; and the Medical Transportation Van that goes up to White River Junction and on to West Lebanon every Wednesday. Monadnock Family Services Adult Care Center (532-2427) program offers a Friday Food Shopping Van to Market Basket and Hannaford’s in Rindge, serving several senior living complexes in Peterborough and Jaffrey.
Some options are “no fee” while others collect a minimal fare. Best advice is to call ahead to get the details.
These providers are all members of the Monadnock Region Coordinating Council for Community Transportation. The purpose is to lead and engage the region in building an innovative, coordinated, and resilient transportation network. The council meets monthly, on the third Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Southwest Region Planning Commission’s offices at 37 Ashuelot St., Keene. For more information, contact me at 821-4081 or at ellen@cvtc-nh.org.
ELLEN AVERY
MRCC Mobility Manager
CVTC Executive Director
375 Jaffrey Road, Suite 3
Peterborough
