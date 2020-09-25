I am writing to counter the arguments presented by Mr. John-Michael Dumais’ letter (“The great COVID coverup of 2020”) published Sept. 9, as there are factual and logical errors in his arguments.
First, Mr. Dumais states that over 40 peer-reviewed hyydroxychloroquine (HCQ) studies show the effectiveness of the medication in treating COVID-19. The website provided (c19study.com) lists 99 studies reportedly looking at the results of HCQ studies. Given that Pubmed.gov lists 307 publications for clinical trials, meta-analysis, review and systemic review of COVID-19 and HCQ, the fact the c19study page only lists 99 studies (several of which are in-vitro and do not involve human subjects) would indicate the website has cherry-picked the studies cited to show the results they would like.
Furthermore, the people behind the website (COVIDAnalysis group) do not disclose who they are, what their institutional affiliations are or what, if any, financial interest they have in HCQ. (newsguardtech.com) Given that, I would posit the website cited by Mr. Dumais as evidence for his argument is not an impartial source, thus making the use of it as evidence problematic. The most current studies, with better methodology, consistently show no benefit of HCQ in the treatment of COVID-19.
Second, his rational regarding masks is flawed. He states masks cannot stop microscopic airborne virus particles, but in the next line says masks allow viruses to concentrate, which means the virus must be blocked by the mask — you cannot have it both ways. As for limiting oxygen intake, the SARS COV-2 virus is approximately 150-650 times larger than an oxygen molecule, so how can a mask allow the larger particle to pass through but keep out something smaller? Lastly, the virus does not travel as a single virus particle, it travels in respiratory droplets that are at least 100 times larger than the virus, and respiratory droplet exhalation and inhalation can be lessened by wearing a mask.
Thirdly, in his final paragraph, a slippery-slope argument is proposed. He argues first it is the mask, then the vaccine, then an immunity passport, then China-like levels of mass surveillance. There is no evidence that one will cause the next. This is just fearmongering.
Regarding COVID-19, a cover-up has occurred. The cover-up is Donald Trump’s taped admission he deliberately understated the severity of the pandemic, which has led to a public health crisis.
ELLIOT KAPLAN
P.O. Box 7
Gilsum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.