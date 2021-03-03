My name is Jodi Newell. Thirteen years ago, my fiancé, the father of my two boys, overdosed just 10 feet away from our oldest and I on the other side of a closed door.
Kory had been through detox and rehab. He was doing what he could to stay sober, but he faced a mandatory minimum prison sentence based on the quantity of opiates found in possession. We all, as a family, faced the threat of the head of our household’s absence and the thought of spending years without him was unbearable. Now, we are spending the rest of our lives that way. I believe that, unfortunately, this threat was not only unhelpful in dealing with his addiction, it exacerbated his struggle and contributed to his relapse and overdose.
House Bill 511, a bipartisan bill soon to get its first hearing in the N.H. House, would reduce criminal penalties for possession of all controlled drugs under 4 grams from felonies to misdemeanors. Because many legislators and leaders are finally beginning to understand that we need to take a new approach to end the overdose crisis, this bill has bipartisan sponsorship and the support of many agencies and professionals in law enforcement, medical and mental health treatment, and social services.
Instead of throwing money away on a failed response to our substance-abuse crisis, HB 511 will allow us to redirect funds toward proven treatment opportunities so people can recover and stay well. The benefits of doing so are overwhelming. It would allow people to recover and find work, successfully re-integrate into society, support themselves and their families, remain grounded in their communities, and build a future. Young people who are experimenting with drugs will be able to talk about their use without fear of harsh punishment, increasing opportunities to prevent addiction. Law enforcement and courts will have time and funding to deal with more serious crimes.
Please contact your state representatives and the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee at nh.gov to tell your representatives to support HB 511.
JODI NEWELL
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.