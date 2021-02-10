This year the state and local redistricting will take place, as it does every 10 years. The redistricting needs to be fair and nonpartisan.
There have been multiple efforts to pass bills to make that happen in the N.H. House and Senate.
Traditionally, this has been done in partisan fashion and benefits only the majority party in office. This permits that party to carry out the process in a way that limits the minority’s voice in governmental policies and votes. All voters must have an equal voice in these matters, not just the majority.
Please encourage your state and local representatives and senators to vote in favor of fair and nonpartisan redistricting.
BARBARA REED
North Swanzey
