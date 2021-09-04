It was snobbishness on my part, but I didn’t use the library. I ordered my books online mainly, and the author I read no one likes, so I could buy him cheap.
I began to accumulate books and that became a nuisance. I’d lost my library card and one day got another. I used the library and found it liberating.
When I ordered books, I bought the same writer over and over, but with the library, I have a choice of all the writers. Further, if I start a book, and don’t like it, I can return it and get something else.
I like to read fiction but I now have the option of non-fiction and reference materials. I’ve re-discovered a wonderful resource for which I’m grateful.
Thank you, Keene Public Library.
JACK COEY
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.