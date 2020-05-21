It was interesting to read Marilyn L. Huston’s letter to the editor (“Too much negativity about the president,” May 7).
As the head of the Republican Party in Cheshire County, Ms. Huston’s job is to propagandize about Trump. But all effective propaganda has at least a kernel of truth to it, and that’s where Ms. Huston’s evangelism is lacking.
1. Ms. Huston says Trump “immediately placed a ban on any travel to or from China on Jan. 31.” That is not true. Trump banned Chinese nationals with a Chinese passport from traveling from China. Other Asians, Americans, Europeans, green-card holders and dependents — tens of thousands of them — came to the U.S. from China, even Wuhan, with no questions asked. And of course, Chinese nationals were still allowed to come here via Europe, Australia and Canada.
2. Ms. Huston says Trump “reached out to governors regardless of party ... he heard the urgent needs of each and without delay help arrived wherever needed.” That is laughably not true. Trump told the governors to get their own medical supplies. America’s governors were told to compete with each other and the federal government for masks and ventilators, while Trump famously said, “We’re not a shipping clerk.”
3. Ms. Huston says, “working with Congress President Trump negotiated a $482 billion funding package.” That is not true. Trump didn’t lift a finger to “work with Congress,” all the heavy lifting was done between Pelosi, Schumer and Mnuchin. “I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump said.
4. Rather than exhibiting an “outpouring of gratitude” to our first responders and medical staffs, Trump accused them of stealing facemasks and ventilators. Rather than extending a hand to Americans suffering from the virus, Trump is at the Supreme Court trying to take away their health insurance.
Trump will continue blaming everyone he can think of for the abject failure of his presidency. He’s already blamed Obama, Pelosi, the CEO of General Motors, the governors of Michigan and New York — even George W. Bush came in for a tweet attack.
Trump and his apparatchiks are stepping up their propaganda. They will continue their efforts to annihilate the truth with “alternate facts” until November.
MICHAEL HAVEY
P.O. Box 116
Hancock
