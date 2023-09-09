On this 22nd anniversary of the despicable attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, I would like to issue a challenge to the young — those not old enough to have experienced that obscene debacle first hand: Seek out the truth of that momentous travesty for yourselves — don’t blindly believe all you have been told.
If you take the time to review the photographic evidence of the 9/11 attacks, you will quickly find the accepted story is not only implausible, but impossible!
How could an inept group of foreign “terrorists” possibly take over four airliners armed only with box-cutters? How could they, with minimal training, have piloted those complex machines accurately to their targets? Why, during that hours-long attack, weren’t any of the hijacked aircraft intercepted by our powerful military? Why did WTC 7 suddenly“collapse” though it wasn’t even hit by an airplane? How could BBC Television possibly announce the WTC 7 “collapse” 23 minutes before it happened?
And, how was it possible for three well-constructed World Trade Center skyscrapers to “collapse” at free-fall speed into their own footprints? And, what caused those buildings and all their furnishings, to magically dissolve into a pyroclastic flow of microscopic ashes? Go online, look at the pictures. Notice the sudden dustifying trauma that brought down those steel-framed skyscrapers. Does the mainstream story of what happened that day make sense to you?
And, how was it possible for Hani Hanjour, an incompetent student-pilot, to successfully guide a Boeing 757 (Flight 77) into the only section of the Pentagon that was reinforced and lightly populated? And, ask yourself, where were our brave leaders (Bush, Cheney, Rumsfield, Wolfiwitz, and General Meyers) when we needed them?
Investigate the history you have been given, don’t just accept it blindly. History isn’t history unless it’s true.