At the recent New Hampshire Energy Summit, I publicly challenged the expert attendees to propose a new electric grid (ISO-NE) using clean, green energy (wind and solar) to replace the present grid combination of fossil fuels and Seabrook.
As a meteorologist, this challenge reflected my own attempts to replace these current energy sources with wind and solar energy.
Since all wind and solar systems are completely dependent on the actual wind and sunshine, it seemed obvious that we could determine their future operation by looking at actual New Hampshire wind and sunshine data. My challenge was unmet at the summit, and remains unmet and unchallenged to this day, despite the wide range of expertise and experience among the attendees.
The discussions at the Summit falsely assumed that wind and solar energy were the wave of the future, as expressed not only by the attendees, but by the political class in New Hampshire, and our Democratic representatives in the U.S. Senate and House, all three of whom made it a point at the summit to be part of that “green” future.
I cannot construct an electric grid using much wind and solar energy when I test it using actual New Hampshire wind and solar data. My opponent is quite free to propose a new electric grid, using wind and solar energy, while maintaining the reliability of the current ISO-NE. He can demonstrate how he would avoid future energy shortages, while representing the best interests of our current electric users. He could also add the electric load from his future electric automobiles and home heating systems. Maggie, Annie and Chris gave their blessings to the wind and sunshine at the summit, but no proposals to actually lower your energy costs. Does my opponent agree with them?
I invite my challenger for the new Cheshire District 16 to propose, and test, his own future electric grid, using lots of wind and solar energy, while still providing reliable energy to our mutual constituents. I wish him luck as he struggles to provide reliable electric energy “when the wind don’t blow and the sun don’t shine.”
Politicians blowing more hot air from the sun cannot replace our reliable electric grid.
FRED WARD
Stoddard
(This writer is the Republican candidate for N.H. House in the new Cheshire County District 16.)