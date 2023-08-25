Our educational system is trapped in atheistic lies. It’s excluded historical information about God and Americans’ reliance on Him.
Not a dictate government has from our Founders; many warned of consequences if we exclude God and His Word from state education, especially in history and science. They came to establish a “City on the Hill,” a light showing mankind how to live. Most Founders knew the example to follow is Jesus Christ and God’s Word. Today’s mandatory education excludes these, saying it is “separation of Church and state.” The ACLU pushes this agenda; its founder a declared communist.
Education and media often imply one is uneducated if they’re creationist. A wrong, destructive position to hold!
Facts about scientists who believed in God, Bible, Jesus Christ, creation: 1. Bacon — inventor of scientific method, induction and deduction, hypothesis and empirical proof; 2. Newton — discovered creation principles, mathematical laws of gravity, dynamics, calculus; 3. Lister — antiseptic surgery; 4. Cuvier — comparative anatomy and vertebrate paleontology; 5. Pasteur — bacteriology; 6. Boyle — chemistry and gas dynamics; 7. Fabre — entomology of living insects; 8. Kelvin — energetics and thermodynamics; 9. Faraday — electromagnetic and field theory; 10. Kepler — celestial mechanics and physical astronomy; 11. Maury — oceanography and hydrography; 12. Babbage — computer science; 13. Rayleigh — dimensional analysis and model analysis; 14. Agassiz — glacial geology and ichthyology; 15. Mendel — genetics; 16. da Vinci — hydraulics; 17. Fleming — electronics; 18. Stokes — fluid mechanics; 19. Herschel — galactic astronomy; 20. Simpson — gynecology; 21. Ramsay — isotopic chemistry; 22. Pascal — hydrostatics; 23. Ray — natural history; 24. Virchow — pathology.
These knew the importance of science’s reliance on God and scriptures. Some evolutionists: Marx, Hitler, Stalin, Lenin. Sir Huxley, UNESCO past president, was asked “Why do you think evolution caught on so quickly?” This “great” evolutionist’s response” “We all jumped at the Origin because the idea of God interfered with our sexual mores.” Very scientific and objective, right?
The Bible contains many scientific truths. A few: Isaiah 40:22(YLT) “He who is sitting on the ‘circle’ of the earth …” This was written about 2,000 years before Columbus discovered Americas. Gen. 1:20-23 Creation and reproduction of species. Gen. 1:27 Mankind’s Creation, “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.”
Evolution denies accountability to a creator. There’s a substitution of opinion for historical fact. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator …”