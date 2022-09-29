The letter from Larry Phillips discussing the potential meanings that can be inferred by specific candidates’ political signs was annoying on a number of levels, but deeply inappropriate on one specific point.
In that letter Mr. Phillips characterizes Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll’s sign as, among other things, seductive. Calling a woman’s professional picture “seductive” is frankly a figment of Mr. Phillip’s imagination. It is also a troubling example of men’s ongoing tendency to see a picture of an attractive woman and confuse it with any interest in being seductive to anyone.
Rep. Toll is an accomplished woman and state representative. She has sponsored and co-sponsored important legislation on a wide range of issues, including successfully working to overturn New Hampshire’s mandatory ultrasound requirement for all abortion care, and to ban the corporal punishment of children in state care. Rep. Toll also sponsored a bill to add sexual violence prevention to our state curriculum, which was successfully folded into another bill and signed into law. Further, she was the prime sponsor of a bill to include reproductive rights into our state constitution, important to lay the groundwork for the future we want.
Words matter. This reductionist, out-of-touch characterization of the representative’s signs probably tells us more about Mr. Phillips than it does anything about Rep. Toll. After all, he also uses words such as “friendly” and “intimacy with more reveal” in his appraisal of Rep. Toll’s signs.
Actually, Mr. Phillip might have been helped by more use of candidate pictures, which would have prevented his misidentification of Dru Fox’s gender.