Reading Jared Goodell’s letter (“The more you offer the more they’ll take,” July 13), it’s clear he is no fan of Keene’s new Hundred Nights shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
Jared, as a conservative, might not know that the shelter was built with private money — no local taxpayer funds were involved. But it seems Jared is against anything that might help the homeless. His last paragraph includes this sentence: “It’s time we stop building homeless beds and stop creating new services.”
Jared, do you know any homeless people? Have you ever talked with one? I can assure you that, if you had, you would be embarrassed by your comparison of the homeless in Keene to “stray cats.”
While I doubt you’d be interested in stopping by the Hundred Nights shelter and meeting one or two, there is a link to a documentary film on the Hundred Nights homepage (HundredNightsInc.org) that has interviews with some of Keene’s homeless. Watch the film and you’ll meet Robert, a homeless U.S. Air Force veteran. You’ll meet Amanda, an employed single mom with two kids and a housing voucher who couldn’t find a local landlord who would take it. You’ll hear from one of our prominent and successful local businesswomen, and a Keene city councilor — both of whom have experienced homelessness. You’ll also learn that there were 80 homeless children in the Keene school district last year.
Reach out to the homeless and you’ll meet a variety of people, Jared, folks like you and me who fell on hard times. Providing them (us) with a safe place to rest their head and a warm meal is the right thing, the Christian thing, to do.