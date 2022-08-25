Subject: “Reasons for media distrust? Look within,” by Joseph Miele (Aug. 15)
I applaud The Sentinel for printing the response to your Aug. 5 editorial (“Whose news?”) on distrust of the media, which contains several assertions but few facts.
The thoughtlessness displayed in the letter goes a long way toward proving the point of the original editorial. The writer complains that the editorial was about “Trump Trump Trump,” but makes no effort to show that any of the reporting concerning the ex-president was not factual. Likewise, the complaint regarding the “years-long Russia collusion hoax” conveniently ignores the facts reported in the Mueller report.
The writer’s bias shows further as the letter cites only news organizations that tend to be critical of the ex-president and other right-wing politicians as biased. For example, the statement that mainstream media is propping up a “diminished strawman” as president follows the “propaganda” reported by Fox and other right-leaning news organizations without acknowledging the facts surrounding the successful legislative agenda that President Biden has led over the past roughly year-and-a-half.
Facts are important and as citizens we all should strive to establish the facts and develop our political from thoughtful analysis of facts.
Please keep up the good work of presenting us with facts and thoughtful interpretations of those facts.