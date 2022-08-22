“Democrats Working for the Common Good” signs are popping up across Cheshire County. They are making some Republicans nervous. I recently heard a few of their talking points to counter the “Common Good” — things like it is communism and takes away freedoms. Really? Whoever wrote these must have skipped their civics and American History classes.
The first Article of the N.H. Constitution states, “All men are born equally free and independent; Therefore, all government of right originates from the people, is founded in consent, and instituted for the general good.” Got that? The purpose of the New Hampshire government is the “general good.” It honors individual rights, yet its singular reason for being is broader. It’s been that way since June 2, 1784.
The U.S. Constitution preamble states why the federal government was established including “to promote the general Welfare.” It was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, by New Hampshire delegates to the federal convention, Nicholas Gilman and John Langdon. Both were Democratic Republicans and participated in the American Revolution — not only Founding Fathers, but true patriots.
Back in the late-1700s the terms “general good,” “common good,” “commonwealth,” “general welfare,” “public good” were interchangeable. It is anything contributing to the safety or well being of the general public — what is shared and benefits all of us. Good examples of the common good are ambulance services, public schools, fire and police protection, roads, bridges and our justice system.
Opposing the Common Good is like being against mom, pop, and apple pie. It’s un-American and unpatriotic. Of course, what else would you expect from the party that embraces Free Staters who think New Hampshire should secede from the United States?