April left and flipped an astrological switch to Mercury retrograde. You might have missed or lost some connections, but sometimes an old idea can come back as modern innovations are found.
I’ve noticed several disconnects: an anti-abortion Supreme Court judge accepts gifts from friends in high places; anti-woke politicians reinstating ousted legislators; sex-starved-narcissists brought to civil court; armed rampages across the country — versus the Cheshire GOP gun auction. Then a local disconnect; the Goose Pond solar forest boondoggle.
Are they serious about this ? Clear cut a 300-acre forest of mixed hardwoods and put in a field of solar panels? Would be more useful covering already cleared areas, like rooftops, or on top of communications poles.
They ought to have a state certified forester advise sustainable logging and preservation, as New Hampshire forests should be conserved.
Society demands solutions to global warming, after centuries of abuse, and pollution of our natural resources. We must not ignore the value of a forest or a meadow.
The problems we have experienced; wild swings of weather from too hot and dry, wet winters that just don’t have the same ferocity. Frost once killed ticks and other germ vectors. All attributable to CO2 rise-driven climate changes.
The Republican leadership bury their heads in the sandy desert of the extreme right, can’t see a solution in the forest for all the trees. Those roots go way down, supporting carbon sequestration way more than that solar field proposed as a replacement.
Those panels would be much better offered to homeowners and businesses where infrastructure to support them exists, rather than cutting down the paradise of hundreds of species.
Borrow a movie from our public library, outlining new science showing that maintaining and increasing green-growing forests, fields and meadows sequesters carbon and reverses the evils of plowing and cultivation.
“Kiss the ground” is a film narrated by Woody Harrelson, which outlines plans to reverse global warming by rejuvenating and regenerating soil. The planet’s natural processes can reverse and rapidly stabilize planet climate temperatures; restoring a lost ecosystem.
Imagine shade installations in parking lots with sunny exposures. Take an existing cornfield subject to yearly plowing, planting and fertilizing. Instead, get those solar panels, put them in the field and plant a crop of shade-loving ginseng under!
Farewell Island Street bridge; soon to grace one of our rail trails. See you out there.