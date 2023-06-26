Language is a powerful force in the world. It is preceded by thoughts and followed by action.
First we think a certain way and then we give voice to our thoughts and finally we act on them. This can be a good or bad thing depending on the thoughts we have. Thoughts themselves are not infectious because no one else hears them but language and the actions that follow them spread like wildfire.
When language is used to dehumanize people who are different, the actions that follow include shunning, bullying, violence, torture, exile and murder. Because we are wired not to kill our fellow human beings, we must dehumanize them in order to justify the horrible things we do to them often in the name of religion. Native Americans, Vietnamese, those of Spanish heritage, Germans (during World War II), Chinese, Middle Easterners and LGBTQ have all been called names that The Keene Sentinel’s editor will not publish here. In the old South, it was common for Black men to be called “boy” in order to deny their manhood. The list goes on.
Since we live in a culture of war, war language is ubiquitous. For example, phrases such as “war on poverty,” “war on drugs,” “war on terrorism,” “the target audience,” “ammunition for thought,” “a battle of words,” “sticking to my guns,” “winning the battle and losing the war,” “lock and load,” and “on the mark” are quite common. Sports teams kill, annihilate, destroy, wipe out, murder, eviscerate, finish off, slay, atomize, decapitate, decimate, demolish, pulverize, smash and wreck each other. One boot camp chant was “Two, four, six, eight, X, X, mutilate.”
We also have words to soften the horrendous acts that are done in order to make them seem not so bad. Thus, we have “collateral damage” for civilian deaths, “termination with prejudice” for assassinations and “enhanced interrogation” for torture. In the old South we had “separate but equal” to sanitize segregation and inequality.
The term “woke” is being used to dismiss and dehumanize others. Woke is an adjective derived from African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) meaning “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.” Thus, to be anti-woke one must be unaware and dismissive of racial prejudice and discrimination, as if it does not exist.
