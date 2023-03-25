In 1999 I was invited to participate in the Hague Appeal for Peace Conference, and one of the many workshops I attended was called, “If Women Ruled the World.” This was a panel presentation represented by women parliamentarians from such countries as Sweden, Finland, Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, Japan and Peru. At the time it was noted that Sweden had 50 percent women in power with 40 percent in parliament.
Out of 193 U.N. current member states, 21 percent have female prime ministers, 26 percent are parliamentarians and 34 percent occupy local government positions. Today, there are many countries that have female heads of state. They include Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Uganda, Bangladesh, Nepal, Greece, Georgia, Aruba, Italy, Honduras and many others. The list is growing and includes indigenous women like Lola Cabnal from Guatemala, Veronica Inmunda of Ecuador, Rokka Sombolinggi of Indonesia, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim of Chad and Grace Balawag from the Philippines.
Because women have a tendency to effectively defuse tense situations they make good peacemakers and diplomats. Women also tend to focus on harmony, empathy, cooperation, and conflict resolution. With more women in leadership positions, there will be a greater likelihood of achieving peace and social justice, universal health care, improved education and welfare of children and the elderly and a healthier environment. Women don’t talk about family values. They make policies that realize them. It is no coincidence that when women share power equally with men, as in Sweden, there is more child-centeredness, high quality public education, a modestly sized military used only for defense, a nonintrusive foreign policy and a robust economy.
All over the world and far back in history, women have led the struggle for peace and justice. Their courage, relational skills, and community focus have helped to advance human development in numerous ways. Women like Sojourner Truth, Jane Addams, Wangari Maathai, Riane Eisler, Rachel Carson, Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, Dorothy Day and many others have done much to better the world. Women represent half of the population and should be equally represented in leadership positions in all areas of society.
As the women in the Hague Conference said, “We are looking for a few good men, not just women.” Women want to share power rather than take it all from men. Times are changing and the world will be better for it.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.