Your role as chief justice must be very difficult at this time while revelations are being uncovered about Justice Clarence Davis. You have said that you are “the umpire” who calls balls and strikes.” Now is the time to call it as we see it. Please take the blinders off. The “umps” have lost their credibility.
My faith in the court started to descend with the Bush v. Gore decision in 2000, when the decision seemed to be political, rather than judicial. As I remember, the court should/could have deferred to Congress for a vote. As I reflect back at that time, I wonder why we/I didn’t march in the streets to demonstrate against the decision. We were probably exhausted from the lengthy vote count, the Florida debacle and, honestly, we trusted the court. No more.
What can you do? I understand that your authority is limited, Supreme Court justices have a life time appointment, and the court does not have clear guidance on ethics. Why do we even need written rules? Are some people only guided by the Ten Commandments when anyone with any moral standing would say that killing is wrong. Would anyone consider exorbitant trips merely to be a friend’s hospitality? Who exactly informed Justice Thomas that these “gifts” were not reportable?
Normally, Ginni Thomas’ role as spouse should have boundaries on investigations, but these are not ordinary times.
I am deeply concerned, angry and disappointed that Justice Thomas continues to sit on the bench of the Supreme Court. Please use the limited power that you have in your role. Do not assign him to cases. Turn off his microphone. Demand that his finances are audited.