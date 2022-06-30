Well, well, well here we are now officially a fascist country — welcome to America, the western version of Russia. Please look around at your Trump-supporting neighbors, acquaintances and even family and give them a “big thanks” for supporting the most traitorous, dishonest, hateful, sexist former president in our nation’s history — Donald Trump.
The past few days, as of June 24, 2022, will go down in infamy as we watched before our very eyes the credibility and ethics of the Supreme Court of the United States get flushed down the toilet.
The far right, extremist justices — or as I like to call them the SCOTUS 5 (sometimes 6) — did not represent the majority of the American people in their egregious rulings against separation of church and state, Second Amendment sanity and abortion rights (or women’s autonomy over their own bodies).
And, according to Justice Clarence Thomas, birth control, other reproductive choices and marriage equality are now also in his sights for a future culture war and take down!
Thanks to Trump and the most corrupt, by-hook-or-crook Republican Party who have lied, deviously manipulated and severely gerrymandered their way into power positions, we are where we are.
Perhaps some will never be safe again who do not conform to the ideals and hate of the straight, white, uber-Christian minority.
So to women and diverse populations across the land, maybe it’s time now to create your own militias in the event that the radical, un-American vigilantes of the right (no longer far right) come knocking on your doors — after all, it’s the American way.