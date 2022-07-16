In 2019, I ran for a City Council seat in Ward 2 against Bobby Williams. While it was a close race, Bobby was the ultimate winner. Since that time, we have become good friends and he is an excellent city councilor.
As a city councilor, Bobby is leading the way on making Keene a more walkable community, especially through his work to push the city to fix our broken sidewalks. We have a lot of those in Ward 2, and it’s nice to see the city is finally paying attention.
When the coronavirus arrived in 2020, Bobby was one of the three councilors who proposed the city’s first mask mandate, working hard to get it passed despite some very angry opposition. I am grateful that he helped to protect the lives of people in our community during that difficult time.
More recently, Bobby was one of the three councilors who wrote a letter pushing the city to reconsider its strategy on homelessness. And the work he has done on the conservation commission to fight invasive plants around Keene shows his commitment to the environment.
Now Bobby is running for state Senate, in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13. If Bobby is as good a state senator as he is a city councilor, the people of New Hampshire will be very fortunate indeed!
I ask that you join me in voting for Bobby Williams.