I am writing in support of Bobby Williams as a candidate in the race for N.H. Senate for District 10 (Alstead, Chesterfield, Dublin, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surrey, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland, Hancock and Peterborough).
I came to know Bobby in my role as a member of the Monadnock Interfaith Project Housing Committee and support his work as a Keene city councilor to offer safe and humane options for the homeless in our area, including a safe parking lot for people/families who sleep in their cars at night.
As a citizen with limited mobility, I appreciate the work Bobby has done to create breakaway ramps in the curbs at the Keene Recreation Center and his work to improve sidewalks in Keene. In a recent City Council meeting discussing housing options, Bobby urged members to include accessible units on the first floor as well as businesses. Bobby recognizes the importance of enabling access for all people.
As an environmentalist, Bobby puts his back and hands where his mouth is, giving his time to pull invasive plants and teach others about them. I know he will bring his good works forward to the N.H. Senate continuing to fight homelessness and physical inaccessibility, and to protect the environment. I have found him to be an active listener open to hear ways he may work to support those in need. Bobby is a doer, not a seat warmer.
With many recent Supreme Court decisions that send decision-making back to individual states, your vote in the upcoming Democratic primary election is crucial to protect female health and reproductive rights. Bobby will work hard to reduce gun violence and to help families.
Please do your research and make the time to vote in this important primary on Sept. 13.