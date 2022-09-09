I have come to know Bobby Williams both professionally and personally through our work together on the Keene City Council for the last 2½ years, where I have seen firsthand his commitment and passion in action.
When tasked with making decisions that are not going to appease everyone, he champions equity across the board with an objective and diplomatic viewpoint. I respect that he doesn’t just have great ideas but he brings to the table realistic solutions. As a freshman city councilor during a worldwide pandemic, he hit the ground running, advocating for positive change for the citizens of the city regardless of geographic location.
Bobby doesn’t just show up to vote, but is willing to propose changes when he sees an unmet need. In his time as city councilor, Bobby has a been a fierce advocate for sustainability and conservation — spearheading or strengthening initiatives such as organizing volunteers to clean up invasive species of plants in our community spaces to advocating the city become a Bee City to foster native bee pollinators. Bobby has co-authored initiatives to improve accessibility and walkability by advocating for increased funding for sidewalk repairs and ensuring the most-needed sidewalks were given priority immediately.
I have personally had the pleasure of working with him to improve housing options in Keene with a focus on increasing safe options and pathways to housing for our unhoused populations and increasing affordable housing so those who were born and raised here and afford to stay and buy homes of their own. Bobby has demonstrated time and again, he shows up for his constituents ready to advocate on their behalf.
While Bobby wasn’t born and raised in New Hampshire, his lived experiences will be invaluable in the state Senate. His previous work for the United Nations has brought him all around the world. Bobby is a small business owner. He is a husband and father. He understands the issues of everyday working families are facing because he faces them too. Bobby has worked hard to create a name for himself and a reputation as a strong advocate for equity and the betterment of all individuals and the community at large.
District 10 needs a hardworking and honest person like Bobby Williams fighting for us, which is why I am proud to support him in his campaign for state Senate.