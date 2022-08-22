Local Democrats are fortunate to have two excellent candidates running to succeed Jay Kahn in the N.H. Senate. Donovan Fenton, a local businessman who shares the concerns and challenges of many new parents in the area with regard to finding affordable child care, and Bobby Williams, a city councilor who’s made housing inequality and climate change key issues in his campaign.
I’m confident both would do a great job and would move legislation forward to improve the quality of life in this area. If I could send them both to the state Senate I would, but I can’t, so I’ll be voting for Bobby Williams in the Democratic primary.
I’ve gotten to know Bobby quite well over the last few years, serving both on the Conservation Commission and the City Council with him. I saw him start up a highly successful, volunteer-based invasive species program, and when I sought to limit the distribution of single-use plastics within the city, Bobby was one of the few fellow councilors to lend me support and encouragement. Our environment faces crises from several different angles, whether it’s climate change, our looming solid waste crisis, or drought and drinking water quality, one thing is for sure: Bold action is needed to safeguard our environment for ourselves and future generations. Bobby has shown me that he’s willing to take those bold actions.
Perhaps what stood out to me the most about Bobby is his sincerity, his honest dedication to the causes to which he commits himself. In 15 years of working as an environmental scientist, I have seen my fair share of phonies — those who only have time for a quick photo op at a protest before they hop back into their SUVs; those who never seen to have time to get their hands dirty, or who refuse to practice what they preach.
Bobby’s not like that. I’ve seen him ride his bike to city hall in all sorts of weather, pull invasive weeds in the sun, and haul trash out of the river. When there’s work to be done, he’s there front and center, shunning praise and attention to get the job done. He takes the call to steward our environment personally, and that’s exactly what we need at the Statehouse now. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Bobby Williams on Sept. 13, and the Democratic candidate on Election Day in November.