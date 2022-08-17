Medicare turned 57 recently. Would it attain the venerable age 65, a sought-after milestone in life that millions fervently hoped to reach, when President Johnson signed the act into law on July 30, 1965?
Its chance of surviving and savoring the “golden age” in 2030 is hanging by a thread in these times fraught with danger for all things serving the public good.
The answer to this profound question hinges on whether we allow the grand larceny now underway in the guise of market-centered innovations like REACH (Realizing Equity, Access and Community Health) and its earlier iteration DCE (Direct Contracting Entity), vigorously championed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), to succeed unhindered.
The current effort is only a continuation of privatization of Medicare schemes begun in the early 80s, with its crown jewel being Medicare Advantage, built to crowd out original Medicare.
Medicare, a social insurance is viewed as “original sin” in the catechism of a substantial section of our polity. Private ownership is the sole path to virtue. Having society provide for any public purpose is, in their weltanschauung, to promote sins of sloth and dependency; unmindful of the fact that the whole community shares the burden equitably and the benefits are disbursed based on needs of the sick.
As the theology of “primacy of me over us” is reaching its ascendant zenith, it will take a leap of faith to stay optimistic about Medicare’s life expectancy remaining sustainable to the proverbial age. A program that has kept a generation of American seniors reaching 65 from penury and indignity occasioned by illness is now heading toward its own deathbed.
A prominent trio of health care economists of the free-market persuasion just admitted publicly that they were wrong about the effectiveness of many of the programs launched over the past four decades (Sullivan, Malinow and Tillow). The recently proposed Senate measure to remove the Bush-era ban on Medicare negotiating drug pricing is a hopeful step. These are silver linings, albeit thin amidst the dark clouds.
We, of the current generation, cannot sit on the sidelines. Our utmost and all must be expended in efforts to bend the political economy to our will and protect traditional Medicare, enabling us to bequeath to the future generations major gains in affordable, equitable and quality health care we wrought.
AHMED KUTTY, Peterborough
