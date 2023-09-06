Excuse me, I know that there’s a lot of crazy stuff going on now, with criminals running for president and “Proud Boys” crying like babies in federal courtrooms because they won’t be able to walk their children back and forth to school when they’re in the slammer — I guess they should have thought about that before they started defiling and desecrating the U.S. Capitol.
And we’ve got plenty of tsoris (Yiddish for “trouble”) right here in New Hampshire, too, with a former state senator and his state representative wife accused of misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-relief funds.
However, I cannot let Bobby Ghosh’s extremely elitist and obnoxious column (“Keep your political fingers out of my foie gras,” Sept. 2) concerning the New York foie gras controversy pass without comment. Mr. Ghosh says that, as a New Yorker, he doesn’t want his tax dollars to fund the dispute between New York City Mayor Adams and New York Gov. Hochul about the implementation of the city’s foie gras ban. Well, I don’t want my federal tax dollars to fund billions of dollars a year in medical research so that people like Mr. Ghosh, who make irresponsible dietary choices, can live longer lives to torture animals. But that’s the way the tofu crumbles …
The production of foie gras is horrifically cruel. Steel rods are jammed down the throats of ducks and geese to force feed them a high fat diet, to enlarge their livers, to the point where the animals can barely move or walk. Then they are killed, their livers extracted, so that the wealthiest members of society can enjoy this obscenely cruel delicacy.
Every day, new meat-substitute products are being developed, from non-meat sausage, to non-meat meatballs, to non-meat hamburger, to non-poultry chicken, to non-fish fish. Some day, I’m sure that we will also have cruelty-free, non-animal, “foie gras.” In the meantime, I would recommend a pate’ of finely chopped mushrooms, mixed and baked with herbs and a bit of tofu. Delicious and cruelty-free.
But what the foie gras controversy really comes down to is this: There is so much cruelty in our world already … why would anyone choose to add to that, when they have the option not to?