Why isn’t Fox News broadcasting the Jan. 6 committee hearings? What does it not want its viewers to see and hear?
What is the network so afraid of? That its viewers will react the same way a vast majority of Americans did when they watched the events of Jan. 6, 2021, unfold in real time — with horror and disgust?
If you’re a Fox News viewer, why won’t the network allow you to make up your own mind about the evidence the committee has gathered and wants to share with you? You may or may not agree with it, but shouldn’t you have access to it?
A well-informed public is critical to the success of a democracy. Only authoritarians deny people access to the information they need to make good decisions about their government and leaders.
Look what’s happening in Russia regarding the war in Ukraine: total disinformation (propaganda) and a news blackout. Is that the example Fox News wants the United States to follow?
