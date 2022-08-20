The Sentinel has leaned over backward to legitimize the wild idea that the New England electric grid can be modernized by replacing the “dirty” fossil fuels that run our present grid with clean, green ones, like wind and solar. This is a fantasy, perpetrated to move green from your pockets out onto our beautiful hills and mountains.
A simple thought experiment demonstrates its falsity. Start with the accepted fact that wind turbines are about one-third efficient, producing 100 percent of their rated power in brisk winds, and 0 percent power on days with little or no wind. On average, a wind turbine will generate about one-third of its rated (maximum) power. So let’s look at an electric grid that claims to use (an average) 50 percent renewable power from wind turbines, and 50 percent dirty power.
In light winds, the turbines would produce little or no power, with almost all the power provided by the non-green (“dirty?”) facilities, requiring this “dirty standby” power to be able to provide 100 percent of the grid electricity.
However, in brisk to strong winds, the one-third efficient turbines would, to balance out their vacation days, have to produce about 150 percent of the grid’s requirement! On windy days we would have to shut down all the dirty producers. (Imagine taking Seabrook, or a large coal plant, offline!)
Even then, we’d have more power than the grid can accept, so we would also have to throw away some of the green electrons. Such green discards would reduce the already low 33 percent efficiency of the turbines, and require more turbines just to restore their one-third average contribution.
Reducing our dreams to producing only a quarter of our electricity from green, clean, turbines, the grid problems are only “impossible,” rather than “ridiculous.” Even squeezing only 10 percent or 5 percent green wind power into the grid would be difficult and expensive. It shouldn’t need to be said, but applying the same logic to solar panels, which are only 20 percent efficient, is a fool’s errand.
Before you think batteries, I can show you extended stretches of cloudy, calm days. The new mountains of batteries required would eclipse all the granite ever mined in our state. New Hampshire would be the Battery State!
“When the wind don’t blow and the sun don’t shine,” nights are looong, and cooold.
FRED WARD, Stoddard
(This writer, a Republican, is a candidate to represent Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House.)