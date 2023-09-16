Janet Waters, in her letter (“Biden, BLM are doing so much damage to us”) of Sept. 9/10, touched on a few issues that are up for debate. I’d like to respond to one.
She points to damage done by the Black Live Matter movement and wonders why racial protests can’t be more “peaceful.” This has been an ongoing debate since at least the early 20th century, when Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. Du Bois argued about the best way for Blacks to reach social and economic equality with whites. To simplify the arguments:
Washington said Blacks should work hard, have families, open businesses, and buy houses to show whites that Blacks were equals. He asked Blacks to work around discrimination; it would lessen as whites saw Blacks in a different light, as responsible citizens.
Du Bois said Washington’s ideas would allow discrimination and racial injustice, including violence, to continue unabated; that whites would never accept Blacks as equals unless Blacks demanded it through political and civil rights action. He said whites would never willingly give over their hierarchy and power, no matter how “good” Blacks showed themselves to be.
Looking back, we see Washington’s idea didn’t work. From the early 20th century came Jim Crow laws, KKK violence, school/business segregation and more.
Let’s move on to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who, as Ms. Waters states, believed in peaceful protests. Yes he did, and he tried. But he and his fellow peaceful protesters were met with violence: police wielding batons, police dogs, fire hoses, crosses in front yards, houses bombed, churches bombed, including one where four young girls were killed. As the years went by, King began to see that violent protests were understandable. On “60 Minutes,” he said “a riot is the language of the unheard.”
Less than 10 percent of BLM protests have been violent. We see the violent ones because they make for “good” television, especially on conservative news networks.
Ms. Waters wonders why any BLM protests include violence. Just as in 1968 and other years of great protests, the unheard are demanding to be heard. They have demanded to be heard for centuries, but especially since the end of the Civil War, almost 160 years ago.
How long should the unheard have to wait, Ms. Waters? How long do any of the marginalized in our nation have to wait? We have not listened for over a century and a half. As we continue to not hear the unheard, we will continue to see violence.