Why would failing to raise the debt ceiling be an economic catastrophe?
First, what is the debt ceiling? First enacted in 1917 and modified several times since, the debt ceiling was intended to free the U.S. Treasury to issue bonds and other debt instruments without the explicit permission of Congress. Before 1917, every time the U.S. needed to borrow to cover expenses authorized by Congress, Congress had to pass a bill authorizing the issuance of a bond. The debt ceiling allowed the Treasury to act on its own as long as it stayed under the ceiling. The debt ceiling pertains only to financial obligations already passed and authorized by Congress. Raising the debt ceiling does not add to the national debt. Future additions to the debt can only come from future budgets.
Why would failing to raise the debt ceiling cause an economic catastrophe? Government spending represents about 37 percent of gross domestic product (GDP.) The Treasury borrows a little more than a fifth of that 37 percent, or about 8.14 percent of total GDP. Failing to raise the debt ceiling would cause an immediate drop in GDP of that 8.14 percent. By way of comparison, the COVID lockdown in March 2020 caused a steep recession that saw U.S. GDP fall by 8.9 percent. The U.S. lost 25 million jobs, pushing unemployment up to 13 percent. We can expect a similar effect if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.
However, the COVID recession was quickly mitigated by rapid increases in government spending enacted by both the Trump and Biden administrations. This remedy is not available if the U.S. Treasury is unable to borrow. Furthermore, defaulting on any obligations will cause a downgrade in the U.S. government’s credit rating, as just the threat of a default caused in 2011. The downgrade can result in higher interest rates on future U.S. debt, increasing deficits and total debt.
So the downside of failing to raise the debt ceiling is to crash the U.S. economy, increase future deficits, diminish the world’s confidence in America, and make recovery longer and more painful than the COVID crash. The upside? There is no upside. Future budgets will determine future debt. President Biden has provided the Democratic budget proposal — let’s see the Republican proposal.
