I used to vote for the best person. Now I (mostly) vote for the best party. Here’s why.
I recently saw a graph that showed that people in Blue States have a longer life expectancy than those in Red States. Fact checking the information led me to a July article in the Scientific American. The article cites several objective scientific studies that show that people live healthier, longer lives in Democratic majority counties. This discrepancy is not just since COVID, where Blue States tend to have higher vaccination and mask wearing rates, but over the past 20 years throughout the country. The differences do not seem to be related primarily to race, ethnicity, or location; but to policies. The article states: “Several kinds of policies — around tobacco, labor laws, the environment and guns — repeatedly emerge as significant.”
I saw this up close and personal when I worked as the director of pastoral care at the State Hospital in Concord. When a Democrat was governor or when Democrats held leadership in the N.H. House or Senate, we had more beds in the hospital and more community programs to support patients when they were discharged. As soon as Republicans took charge, beds were cut, waiting times for admission grew longer, and there were fewer community mental health programs that help prevent hospitalizations and support those who re-enter the community.
Put bluntly, more people with mental illness are at-risk when Republicans are in control.
Republicans often refer to themselves as the “Pro-Life” party. I beg to differ. If pro-life means protecting women and children from fatal domestic violence and reducing suicides through gun safety laws or providing affordable health care or funding affordable housing and substance abuse treatment, the Democratic Party supports policies that save lives and benefit families and the Republican Party often does not. According to the Scientific American article, in 2019 the death rate was 18 percent higher in Republican-led counties as compared to Democrat-led counties.
I understand the appeal of voting for individuals, and there are some individual politicians I would not vote for despite party affiliation, but individuals do not write laws or create policies — parties do. And if you want people to have longer healthier lives, the choice is clear — vote for Democrats in this crucial November election.