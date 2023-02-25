The Sentinel editorial in the Feb. 18-19 edition concerning school funding (“Pleas and lawsuits”) is correct regarding the shenanigans in Concord by governors and legislators from both parties. It is also accurate that the cost of an adequate education developed by the legislature is absurdly low, a fact that has been understood by every legislator and every governor for 30 years.
I want to point out two additional aspects of the charade. Keene school board Chair George Downing was right on target when he described the situation as pitting towns against each other. What is often forgotten is the manner in which the state collects the tax. Essentially, the state declared a portion of the property taxes already collected by municipalities to be a state tax. The municipalities collect that amount and keep it for their schools.
In the beginning, wealthy communities that raised more than they needed themselves, were required to provide that excess money to the state for distribution to other municipalities. Naturally, the so-called “donor” towns objected and eventually their legislators managed to change the law to allow them to keep most of it for their own schools. The problem is that this was never a state tax. If it was truly a state tax, each property owner would get a bill from Concord and send the money to Concord. There would be no donor towns, only donor individuals like with every other tax.
The second problem with the current system is the idea that cost per pupil is a meaningful number. The Legislature acts as though every child in a school costs a fixed amount. That is an error because adding one student does not cause the district to hire a new teacher. That would be ridiculous. The opposite is also true if a student leaves. In reality, there is no change to operating costs unless there is a change in the same grade in the same school large enough to cause a staffing change. In Keene, there could be a reduction of 100 students spread over 13 grades in six schools that would not eliminate one position, but state aid would be reduced by 100 times the per pupil rate, currently about $4,000, for a total reduction of $400,000.
It’s not enough to simply increase the amount the state provides or change the type of tax. The entire system needs to be reorganized to accomplish the court’s directive.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.