How gleeful the attractive — mostly female — TV reporters were on Aug. 2 when they reported the U.S.’s assassination of Ayman al-Zawahri.
For me it was sad news. Why kill him? Why not take him alive and give him a fair trial?
At Nuremburg, after World War II, the major Nazi leaders were specifically told of their crimes. They were allowed to defend themselves and had the right to counsel.
Not so with Zawahri. Just shoot him.
If taken alive, Zawahri would no doubt have been able to explain some of the great 9/11 mysteries.
How were his men able to make nearly all the airplane parts, all the luggage and all the bodies disappear at the Pentagon and the Shanksville crash sites?
How did they make jet fuel melt steel at the Twin Towers? Such questions remain unanswered to this day.
It would have been much better to have captured him to hear his responses.
JAMES G. SMART
Keene
