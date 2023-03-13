I was not able to attend the forum for Keene school board candidates on March 2. I must say that I am disappointed by what was discussed as the highest priority issues for the board. as indicated in The Sentinel article on March 4.
Bullying, vaping, classroom censorship and support for LGBTQ students are important issues, but not what I believe should be the top priorities for the Keene school board. Those items are mostly issues for the school administration to address, albeit with support from the board. Beyond establishing the necessary policies, there is little that the board can do about those issues. As far as classroom censorship, that is an issue for the state Legislature, not the Keene school board, unless the censorship is coming from the local board, which it is not.
There was no mention of the $72 million dollar budget or the contract with the teachers’ union. Those are highly important issues for the board. Some would say they are the board’s most critical responsibilities. Do the candidates, including two incumbents, support the proposed expenditures of our tax dollars? Why should I vote for those warrant articles? That is what I want to hear from board members.
There was no discussion about quality education, improving student performance, or how the Keene School District will address losses in student achievement during the pandemic. Those are all critical issues. The long-range impact of declining enrollment needs to be a top priority.
With three City Council members on the school board, including one of the candidates, coordination between the two bodies should be an important topic. Much of what was listed as important at the forum falls into that category as well as, but not limited to, the shifting of taxable property to non-taxable within the city, such as the recent acquisition of the former Liberty Mutual building by Cheshire Medical Center.
In my opinion, only Mr. Chamberlin said something about what should be a top priority for the board with his comment about taking care of our buildings. Frankly, given what I believe are seriously misplaced priorities by these candidates, I expect to have a hard time in the voting booth on March 14.
