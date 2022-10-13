“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”
In our country we have inflation at a 40-year high; interest rates soaring; two quarters with a negative gain (recession); gasoline prices about $1.40 per gallon more than in January 2021 and now on the rise again; the price of heating oil was $2.49 in January 2021 and, last I checked (September 2022), was $4.76 per gallon; natural gas prices also out of control; retirement/investment accounts down more than 20 percent; illegal immigration absolutely out of control; and a president whose best days are behind him. How many times has the White House felt obligated to “walk back” comments, declarations or outright misstatements?
Ronald Reagan, during a presidential campaign, asked the question, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” I think it’s appropriate we now ask the question “Are you better off than you were just two years ago?
Survey after survey shows about 70 percent of the American people believe the country is going in the wrong direction and we are not better off, so why in the world would we reelect the same people whose party, policies and ideas have guided all of us down the wrong path? How bad does it have to get before we decide something needs to be done?
To repeat the insightful quotation once more: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” We have the power to change the direction of our country and do something different for a different result — please vote on Nov. 8.