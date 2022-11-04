Crime has risen in the wake of the Trump presidency. Why? Defunding the police didn’t happen; unemployment is down; the disparity between rich and poor is growing at its usual rate; the availability of guns is growing, as usual. So, why is crime rising?
U.S. citizens respond in a big way to media, messaging, celebrities and the tone of national debate. When a future president announces he could get away with murder, and we see he defrauded banks, stole from charity, assaulted women, wiggled out of more than 3,500 lawsuits, condemned federal judges, attacked law enforcement, slandered his Cabinet members, consorted with terrorists, stomped all over the Constitution, incited a bloody insurrection, and stood idly by while police were being beaten and killed, what do we expect?
In the past six years, we’ve seen a spike in hatred, cruelty, and assaults on churches, public figures, election volunteers, teachers and police. We know how all of this started: casting immigrants as violent criminals; suggesting gun nuts “take care” of a political opponent; calling soldiers who defend our nation “suckers.”
When someone on the edge, angry and aggrieved, hears this every day, should we be surprised when they run a red light, enter a store and open fire? When they bash a man’s head in, aiming to break the kneecaps of a public servant who has been demonized by those magnifying the message?
You want to fight crime? Battle the biggest criminal influence alive today, and all his toadies. Vote blue.