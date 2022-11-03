Reading about the outcomes of the N.H. Legislature the past two years, it becomes more difficult to imagine a scenario of a government that works for all of us. Times are tough for folks, and people are looking to be excited by the future again.
I am proudly a community member in Winchester. Our town and neighbors mean the world to me, and that is why I have been so disappointed with our current representation in Concord. Our community’s values have not been adequately brought to the Statehouse over the past two years, and no one has been there to fight for our future.
Watching the damage that Republican politicians in Concord have caused has been absolutely devastating. On the issues that matter for our community, such as education, a fairer economy, the environment and personal freedoms, politicians in Concord have done everything they can to set us decades behind.
Thankfully, in Natalie Quevedo and Renee Murphy, we have two phenomenal community-minded candidates who deserve to be elected.
Natalie Quevedo understands the immense treasure of Winchester. Ever since I first met her, I’ve known Nat to be someone who gives our community her all: time, talent and heart. When I cast my vote for Natalie this November, I know that I will be voting for someone who believes in us, fights for us and delivers real results.
I know that Renee will deliver for those of us who are nauseated by the current extremist, Free-Stater Republicans, who slash budgets and expect working families to pick up the bill. With so much on the line, we can’t trust the N.H. Republican Party to adequately address the needs of our community. We all know that there is so much to do in the years ahead to make our state a fairer place to live, and to make our future even brighter.
Our town has the opportunity to vote for two excellent candidates who will bring that spirit to the Legislature each and every session. I am so excited for our future: an economy that delivers for working families and not the wealthiest in our state; public schools that are protected and not demonized by out-of-touch politicians; and clean energy that brings down costs.
Natalie and Renee will help us build that future, and I am asking you to join me in supporting them both.