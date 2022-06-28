Come this November, I will be running for my third term in the N.H. House. While I will once again be running as the Democratic candidate in Cheshire, District 16, the district itself will undergo a dramatic change due to the newly drawn state maps. It will include Alstead, Gilsum, Harrisville, Keene Ward 2, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard and Sullivan.
Deciding to run again has not been an easy decision. This has been an extremely tumultuous time in our nation’s politics. New Hampshire has not been an exception. Partisan rigidity, extreme policy positions, contentiousness and a lack of civility and respect within the Legislature have been disturbing and discouraging.
People often thank me for my service, which I appreciate. It is often followed by some version of, “I could never participate in that craziness in Concord.” This is of great concern. If we all turn away from the political process because it is too angry, too uncompromising, too unseemly; we will leave politics to the most extreme anti-democratic, anti-government elements in our state. There is way too much at stake. I will once again be running and I ask you to find a way to get involved; find a way to participate in making New Hampshire the state you want it to be.
I am the prime sponsor of legislation to create a dental benefit for adult Medicaid recipients and cosponsor of a bill to lift the threshold for “In and Out Medicaid” that will dramatically reduce the number of Medicaid recipients who must meet a deductible each and every month. Both are awaiting the governor’s signature.
If reelected I will support fairly funded, high-quality public education, prevention and mitigation of climate change, safe and affordable access to reproductive health care, a robust public health system and unfettered access to voting. In addition, through my work on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee I will continue to work to increase access to quality affordable health care.
I am asking for your vote on November, but I am also hoping that you will find a way to support other local candidates you believe in. Cheshire County can play a pivotal role in returning a Democratic majority to the N.H. Legislature, but it won’t happen without your support.
JOE SCHAPIRO
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House.)