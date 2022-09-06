Previously, I laid out the current Ward 2 representative’s shortcomings on matters like gun violence prevention and LGBTQIA+ rights.
Now, let me tell you more about why I am running for the state Legislature and what I hope to achieve in Concord.
I am trained in securities and consumer protection law. That is, I protect families’ hard-earned dollars. I’ve worked alongside the attorneys general of three states and helped the N.H. Bureau of Securities Regulation fight to recoup millions for New Hampshire citizens’ retirement accounts. I now work for a law firm which protects everyday investors against unscrupulous con artists. I also previously served as a federal law clerk under Judge William Young, who was appointed by President Reagan.
I believe we need to help New Hampshire families make ends meet. In Keene, that starts with property taxes. Whether you’re a homeowner or renter, you’re impacted by property taxes in some way.
Under New Hampshire law, the state must pay cities and towns 30 percent of the Rooms and Meals Tax collected. When you buy a sandwich or coffee, money should come back to Keene. But, Concord has stiffed Keene for years and racked up an $11 million bill in the process. All this, while Gov. Sununu brags about a “budget surplus.”
It’s time a Keene representative held the state account and demanded it return this money. So far, no Keene representative has been aggressive on this issue. I would be — that would go some way to lessening your tax burden.
New Hampshire must also lessen its reliance on property taxes. Cannabis legalization would generate revenue to reduce that reliance.
Our surrounding states already have legal cannabis. It’s no secret many New Hampshire residents purchase cannabis at our neighbors, spending New Hampshire dollars elsewhere. I’d rather keep New Hampshire dollars here, using that money to address problems like our underfunded education system.
Indeed, in 2021, Massachusetts took in over $74 million in tax revenue from cannabis. That’s a huge revenue boon we should be realizing for New Hampshire, rather than giving it away to pave streets in Newton.
If you would like a state representative who will fight for you, be a true advocate for Keene, and work hard to get things done without excuses, I am your candidate.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, I would appreciate your vote for state representative from Ward 2.
Together, we’ll make change happen.
SHAUN FILIAULT
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is running for a seat in the N.H. House in Cheshire District 7.)