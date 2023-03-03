Why does The Sentinel continue to show its anti-Christian, particularly anti-Catholic, bias by continuing to run the unfunny and blasphemous “WUMO” comic strip?
In the Feb. 18-19 edition of the paper, the strip shows a bunch of ducks in a coat breaking into a line of people receiving the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist at an obviously Catholic Mass. As Catholics believe the consecrated Host is truly the Body of Our Lord, Jesus Christ, this is not only insulting to Catholics, but all Christians in general. It is also blaspheming the Lord God.
Then, in the Feb. 22 Sentinel, “WUMO” again insults Christians, showing an uncaring God merely piecing bodies together on an assembly line. tossing in the appendix from a just-discovered box.
These are just the most recent examples of “WUMO” portraying anti-Christian prejudice. The cartoonists have been doing so for years.
Would The Sentinel publish a comic showing pigs walking over a Muslim’s prayer rug? A stereotype of a Bible thumping Black preacher? A Jewish person eating pork on the Sabbath? A Hindu enjoying a hamburger?
Of course it wouldn’t. And if it did, protestors would be swarming your office. However, Catholics and Christians continue to be fair game. Because, of course, Catholics are persona non grata in the woke world.
The Sentinel quickly, and rightfully, cancelled “Dilbert” after Scott Adams’ racist rants. Yet it continues to insult and bash Christians on a regular basis.
The Sentinel is the only source for local news in the region. Sadly, after subscribing to The Sentinel for over 30 years, I have decided it is no longer worth supporting your paper with my dollars, despite the fact I will miss reading the local news. I cannot, in good conscience, monetarily help keep the newspaper going. My subscription is almost due to lapse, and I will not be renewing it.
