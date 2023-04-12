April Fools arrived with a bang, Little Rock got blasted by a tornado and the Donald got indicted; mere cosmic coincidence? I think not.
I hope they throw the book at him; he’s a career criminal in my opinion, his dirty deeds will eventually catch up with him,in the end. I hope.
I don’t think he should go to jail — maybe a hefty fine to soothe the people he’s oppressed with his oversize ego; that, and a prohibition from ever holding high office in the USA.
I, myself, would never vote for him for dogcatcher, forget about the rest. I’ll be sending money if I can to Democrats and independents, even woke Republicans, if such things exist; to each as they are able and willing, to accomplish their own dreams.
If you’re not shooting up the local store, stealing from each other or hurting each other, then why do we have to fight all the time?
When politicians rile up the opposition into a frenzy just to watch the fireworks, they should be ready in case their evil plans backfire, because, they usually do. But if you want someone to take care of your troubles,be careful what you wish for.
Like driving a boat or riding a bicycle, sometimes the hardest part is keeping focused and balanced and trying not to fudge when overwhelmed by circumstances.
When one thinks back to the times of yesterday, there’s a certain riffle which seems to form a pattern now and then. When you do one thing, another thing happens; basic physics right?
Well, what is basic and what is practical might seem to be worlds apart when you read the newspaper or the Internet or Twitter or what have you; thing is, there’s more trouble coming for our country before we get to happy-family land.
It’s hard to imagine just what it would take for people to start loving their neighbors, and the ones in the next town, state and country, too.
When fiction writers make up places like Gideon and Fredonia and Ecotopia, they are trying to visualize what the future might hold. We can see what happens when you goad a bully, if you don’t have the courage of your convictions, regrets ensue inevitably.
Often, it’s the unfortunate little people who get trampled underfoot when giants and titans clash in the public marketplace.