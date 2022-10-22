We are deep into the campaign season, and this is the time to have the vital debates that present clear choices to our fellow Granite Staters. These debates, however, should be grounded in honesty, and a couple of recent letters to the editor by Republican candidates have me thinking of John Lennon’s 1971 classic “Just Gimmie Some Truth.”
Sly Karasinski, the Republican state Senate candidate for District 10, repeats the usual untruths about how President Biden is supposedly responsible for the higher price of oil and gas. We can disagree about American energy policy, but let’s do so honestly. U.S. oil production reached a high of 12,978 barrels/day in December 2019. From there, it declined every month under the previous administration, to 11,168 barrels/day in December 2020. Since then, production has increased to the current (as of July) level of 11,800 barrels/day — that is higher than the production during 30 months of the previous administration (U.S. Field Production of Crude Oil (Thousand Barrels per Day) (eia.gov)).
Mr. Karasinski also repeats the false claim that under President Biden the U.S. has lost its energy independence. I direct him, and more importantly voters, to Robert Rapier’s Oct. 1 article in Forbes (not exactly a communist rag), which explains what the term means and the fact that the U.S. remains a net oil exporter.
In the same issue of the paper, we find another letter by a Republican candidate, Thomas Savastano, supporting the “divisive concepts” law, by means of which the state dictates curriculum to educators. Neither Mr. Savastano nor any of the other supporters of this legislation have provided any evidence that teachers are doing what the bill purportedly outlaws. As with allegations of mass voter fraud, one has to wonder why Republicans insist we need the state to provide solutions to problems they cannot demonstrate actually exist. What is the real purpose of the bill? We know the answer — to intimidate teachers with the fear that, considering how vague the language of the legislation, they will be sued and/or their careers will be ended by parents pursuing a political agenda.
If the truth is supposedly so bad, why do these Republican candidates have to muddy the waters with their untruths? Or, perhaps a better question, what does it tell you about a political party when the only way they can appeal for your votes is to lie to you?