Michael Havey (“What does Hansel stand for, anyway?” Aug. 30) tries in vain to convince us that Anne Kuster is not complicit in the current administrations mishandling of everything.
Sorry Michael, we still have inflation, food shortages and record prices on energy. Is the Mideast, Ukraine, North Korea, Taiwan, Afghanistan, Iran and now Iraq any safer now? Weaponizing the Justice Department and IRS is banana republic stuff. He forgets Joe cancelled President Trump’s actions lowering the costs of prescriptions, border security and our energy independence by executive orders as soon as he took office.
George Hansel doesn’t need me to reiterate his stance on abortion. He consistently says it’s up to the individual states to decide. Kuster prefers the big central government model that doesn’t work for New Hampshire. Maybe that’s why the Democrats are spending upward of $1 million to promote other Republican CD2 candidates?
We have Education Freedom Accounts that are becoming the model for other states. Imagine that, state funds following the child instead of the public school monopoly?
As to infrastructure, if you came off your hill, you would see the Monadnock Region is building roads, dams, bridges, broadband, rail trails, even solar. The hysterical hue and cry of “high property taxes” leaves off the fact that New Hampshire is number 16 in total tax burden and the Democratic utopia of New York is number 50.
Inflation can be fixed with repealing the Biden executive orders regulating away the oil and gas industries. Congress can do that with legislation. Just not the Pelosi/Kuster Congress.