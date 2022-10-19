According to Swiss psychologist Jean Piaget, “The principal goal of education is to create (people) who are capable of doing new things, not simply of repeating what other generations have done — (people) who are creative, inventive, and discoverers.
The aim of public schools is to “provide a free education to all children in the country. It is focused on the ideas of core content knowledge, citizenship, and the skills necessary for young people to be successful once they become adults.
In order to be creative, inventive, discoverers, good citizens, and successful adults, children need an education that helps them develop intellectually, physically, morally, emotionally, and socially.
Social-emotional learning (SEL) is one of those important components of education that help children develop into productive citizens. SEL is defined as the process of developing the self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills that are vital for school, work, and life success. People with strong social-emotional skills are better able to cope with everyday challenges and benefit academically, professionally, and socially.
Why are Republicans trying to block the teaching of these vital skills in schools? Why are they against self-control, thinking before acting, getting along with people, communication skills, conflict resolution, reflectiveness, self-reliance, critical thinking, empathy, compassion and service to others?
What possible motive could these people have in stifling human development when full human development is the very thing that might save this world?