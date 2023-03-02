Once again, New Hampshire is working on funding education. Once again, vouchers are in the equation. Common sense would tell you that the request for private schools would be less if public schools were better. Common sense would also tell you that public money should not pay for religious schools. Now it’s gotten to the point that they want the N.H. Constitution changed to allow tax dollars to religious schools.
There are people who disagree with me and find funding religious schools a necessity. One of these is Giuseppe Bottai, minister of education in Italy. Italy, he declared, “viewed Christian teaching in the manner of Catholic tradition as the foundation and high point of public education.”
NHPR states that the top two private schools to receive public money are Trinity Christian School and Laconia Christian School. At a time when the DOJ claims that Christian nationalists are the number one threat to our security, it seems counterintuitive to pay for their schools.
If Giuseppe Bottai doesn’t ring a bell it’s because he was (based on the book “The Pope at War” by David Kertzer) minister of education under Mussolini.
