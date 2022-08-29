I will be voting this Sept. 13 for candidates who:
Support the science of climate change and who will continue to work toward a more sustainable world.
Support a woman’s right to control her own body.
Support the right to affordable, quality health care.
Support the civil rights and voting rights of all Americans.
Support the important work of the Jan 6 commission.
Denounce the Big Lie that the 2020 election was rigged and all actions to suppress the vote.
BRIDGET HANSEL
Keene
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.