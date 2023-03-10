At a recent meet-the-candidates night, many candidates presented positive reasons to become a Chesterfield Library trustee. Unfortunately there are only a few openings.
I will be supporting Michelle Fuller for the one-year term. She is the board’s excellent treasurer and all boards need a good treasurer.
Amy Neal is a young, fresh face for the two-year term and wants to become more involved in her community. It is always good to see a young person step up and become more involved.
Leslie McMahon Frank is running for the three-year term and brings a great deal of experience from her work on previous non profit boards. She has also worked in libraries all over the United States as she moved with her husband who served in the Air Force.
Heather Madden served as a library trustee alternate and can hit the ground running.
CATHRYN A. HARVEY
Spofford
(This writer chairs the Chesterfield Library trustees.)
