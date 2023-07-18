People come to Keene because they admire the way it is. Keene is historic, charming and highly functional just the way it is. Taxpayers can afford it just the way it is.
The plans we are now considering include our needs (updating the infrastructure) and our wants (adding bicycle lanes in the downtown area). I would like to consider the situation in terms of “who benefits.” Clearly the repair of the infrastructure is necessary and benefits all taxpayers. Not the merchants who would lose outdoor space and lose money during the three-year construction period that would be necessary to make surface alterations. Not pedestrians, frequently seniors, who risk being hit by speeding bikers. Not those who must cross the bike lane to get to and from meters. Not our ecosystem, which loses the function and charm of 60 old-growth trees. So who does benefit? And in what way?
If we choose to have bike lanes, how will they function? When a pedestrian crossing the bike lane is hit by a bicycle, does the city have any liability? Does the biker have the right of way over the pedestrian? If so, the bicycles are definitely a danger to older people like me who need and expect safety. If, on the other hand, pedestrians have the right of way over bicycles, the bicycles would have to travel much more slowly. If safety dictates that the bicycles travel slowly, why wouldn’t it make more sense for bikers to walk their bikes on the existing sidewalks? If you can peddle a bike, you can walk a bike. If your need is to cycle through the downtown area in a hurry, why not speed around the area instead of through it?
Some commonsense suggestions: 1) Paint the proposed bike lanes and walking lanes so that the changes can be seen and understood by all; 2) Mark all of the old growth trees that will be destroyed so that people can more easily visualized the downtown without them; 3) Determine whether the plan hinders the speedy response of the fire department. 4) Delay the project long enough for the taxpayers of Keene to understand both cost and consequences of this new plan.